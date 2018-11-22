Dragon Boat Race in Doncaster raises thousands for charity

This year’s exciting Dragon Boat Race challenge had extra significance as the Rotary Club of Doncaster and St George’s in conjunction with Visit Doncaster have announced a fantastic £15,019 raised from the vent for charity.

The racing was held at Lakeside on 7th July 2018 and each Dragon Boat Team that entered the event donated the majority of their sponsorship money to their own favourite Charity, with the remainder being distributed to Rotary Charities and worthy causes*. The vast majority of this is distributed in the local Doncaster/South Yorkshire area.

The monies have been raised by sponsorship of a Charity Team Building Event, comprising of 23 teams from local companies and fund raisers, racing against each other over a 200m course, in Chinese themed Dragon Boats, each with a team of 10 paddlers plus a drummer.

The winning crew was Denton & Nickels, closely followed by Pennine Stone Paddlers and Rampton Hospital Raiders. The Ladies Final was won by GoGreen and DB4C (Doncaster Business for the Community) were runners up.

The Dragon Boat Racing took place from a new site on Lakeside, launching from a floating pontoon. Thousands of spectators enjoyed a Family Fun Day, which included children’s entertainment, craft & art stalls and representation from a number of charities.

John Day, from the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s said: “The enthusiasm and motivation of the teams and individuals in raising money for Worthy Causes whilst having a great time in doing it, just seems to increase every year.” The 10th anniversary event will be held on July 13 2019 with teams choosing their own registered charity to benefit.