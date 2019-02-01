Doncaster Squash Club under new management working towards a bright future

An ambitious plan to bring squash glory back to the town is the aim of the new owners of Doncaster Squash Club.

The club was established in 1974 and for the last nine years has been run by The Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

New owners are long-time squash player and MD of a local building firm, Les Close and gym and fitness expert Dave Cook, a former Major in the Afghanistan war, who are both determined to bring some squash glory back into the town with an ambitious plan of improvements to the building and quality of sport.

Refurbishment of the seventies style-flat roofed building is already under way, with two of the original six courts now dedicated to gym work. Les plans to sponsor top class players to bring the First Team up to Yorkshire first rank status, but insists these players pass on their skills to members in lower ranked teams. There will also be a Veterans Team entered into the Sheffield and District leagues. He also wants to reach out to schools to introduce the game to youngsters, make coaching available, and to open the doors to the Doncaster population through a Saturday Open Evening event and also bring in more spectators to the big games.

Les said: ”The club always had a great atmosphere. It’s a game that can be played whatever the weather and is high intensity, which is really beneficial for general fitness. Response from the members has been very positive and we would love to see squash players currently using other venues to come and give us a try,” with Dave Cook saying he looked forward to working with town health bodies and added: “All physical activity goes towards bringing wellness to people, we are keen to see programmes introduced that are more tailored to the individual.”