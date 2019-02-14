Doncaster’s Quirky Choir 20th birthday concert at The Dome

Songbirds from Doncaster’s Quirky Choir will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a grand finale performance at The Dome in town on March 10 hosted by the ‘Bard of Barnsley’ poet Ian McMillan.

It is all part of the choir’s Quirkus Project and The Dome performance promises to be a wonderful evening showcasing the eclectic body of creative song work that has come out of the project.

Funded by Arts Council England, supported by darts (Doncaster Community Arts), and guided by artistic director Janet Wood, Quirky Choir has celebrated their special year in the only way they know how – quirkily.

The key themes of the Quirkus Project have been collaboration, creation, and community, and for the last twelve months Quirky Choir has worked with a variety of community groups and professional musicians and artists to create an inspiring repertoire of original songs to share with the people of Doncaster.

Quirky Choir’s first public performance of the project at the Doncaster Trades Club featured the funny, moving and quirky songs around memory that developed from the collaborative work between poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan, Quirky Choir, and Singing For Memory, a dementia support group. Quirkus secretary, Pat Cassidy, said: “If you tried to sum up the Quirkus Project year with one word, then it would be “FAB…U…LOUS” - and that would be an understatement. At the heart of the project has been the desire to reach out to the community in Doncaster in song and celebration.” Tickets for the Quirky Choir Dome concert are £5. Book by calling 01302 537704 or 01302 538584.