Doncaster’s new mental health research

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust is aiming to improve treatments and care for people with mental health problems after launch of a new community clinical research centre.

Based in Almond Tree Court on the Tickhill Road Site in Doncaster the newly refurbished hub is run by the RDaSH Grounded Research Team.

The research facility was officially opened by chief scientific adviser for the Department of Health and Social Care and lead for the National Institute for Health Research, Professor Chris Whitty, on February 8.

The research hub was opened after a tour of the borough to understand the health challenges of the area and how research can help address these challenges.

Professor Whitty said: “The benefits of research are broad. Research-active trusts bring about many benefits for all patients, not just those that participate in it.”

He added: “That is why it is so heartening to see RDaSH take such imitative in opening this clinical community research facility, which will help improve the lives of those the Trust serves.”

“The community research facility was designed to increase the range and number of research studies that researchers can do and it also brings research closer to the heart of the community resulting in improved treatments and outcomes for our patients.”

Director of Public Health at Doncaster Council, Dr Rupert Suckling, said: “The people of Doncaster are set to benefit from this fantastic new facility which RDaSH can now offer. It is another example of how Doncaster is moving ahead on its ambition to be a great place to live and work.”

The launch of the RDaSH Community Clinical Research Facility follows the Trust’s recent partnership with the Northern Health Science Alliance bringing more joint research partnerships on a range of topics to benefit people experiencing mental health conditions.