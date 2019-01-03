Doncaster running group urging positive mental health by chasing away January blues

A fighting fit community in Doncaster is urging positive mental health through exercise in the dark winter months, as a way to chase away the January blues.

A group of 50 including many from Doncaster Athletic Club's Pacers Group, came together on New Year’s Day, to support the RED January initiative (Run Every Day).

Group member, Mark Kenworthy, said the club had formed a local network of REDers as a fantastic way to stay motivated and to help each other to get active in support of their own mental health by taking part in physical exercise everyday in January 2019.

He said nearly 100 REDders, including 80 members of the DAC Pacers group, together with their friends, family and supporters kicked off the New Year with various forms of exercise including running, jogging, walking and cycling in support of the RED initiative.

Before the event Mark spoke about the importance of physical exercise and it's link to improving mental health.

He said: “We have all experienced mental health issues in one form or another, and some of us have been affected more than others but by setting a goal and a focus in a characteristically tough month. RED January empowers us to start the New Year as we mean to go on. All achievements are to be celebrated, no matter how big or small and the RED community is there to support every step of the the way. It's not about donations and fund raising, its all about you and your mental health.”

The event continues right throughout, is free to take part,and provides a goal and focus to help you through a tough month. For more visit redtogether.co.uk website.