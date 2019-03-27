Doncaster ramblers find historical interest along the Cuckoo Way

We were in the safe hands of one of our most experienced leaders as we met just outside Ranby for this waterside walk.

The warnings about Storm Gareth had affected the turnout on the day so an elite group of 23 hardy walkers set off along the Cuckoo Way, alongside the Chesterfield Canal, in a westerly direction, accompanied along the way by a beautiful pair of swans (writes Dave Binnington).

Ramble along Chesterfield Canal

The rain was quite heavy at the start of the ramble, and anorak hoods tend to restrict conversation, so we welcomed a coffee stop under the trees at Scofton Church with its Edward Leah connections.

We then continued along a metalled farm track (ideal in wet weather) in to Worksop where we were shown the beautiful Priory, and its ancient gatehouse, before being welcomed at the Kilton Inn.

Here we were allowed to eat our pack ups inside - a perfect arrangement for a wet day.

The rain had stopped by the time we left and immediately re-joined the Cuckoo Way for our return leg walking entirely alongside the canal.

Wet weather walking....

Today's interesting character was a local man fishing the canal with a very large magnet!

Yes, we were surprised too but he seemed pleased with the various items that he had attracted.

And the sun came out as we were taking our boots off at the end.

Thanks to Rob for a good day out and all the background information, and to Tony and Peter for backmarking.

And just a reminder, Rambling isn’t just for the retired!

Full timers on days off, or those working shifts, join us to relax and to de-stress.

The Cuckoo Way is a 46 miles (74 km) long distance footpath following the Chesterfield Canal.

It makes its way through Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire from Chesterfield to West Stockwith.

The route passes 36 locks and 11 bridges as you walk along one of England's most beautiful waterways.

The following are points of interest related to the Doncaster club’s ramble;

Scofton Church – Carved around the doorway of the main entrance to the church are a splendid pair of creatures, an owl and a cat.

Immediately upon seeing them, Edward Lear's nonsense poem on the owl and the pussycat who went to sea in a beautiful pea-green boat sprang to mind.

Worksop – Known as the "Gateway to The Dukeries", because of the now four obsolete ducal principal sites which were closely located next to each other, south of the town.

These four ducal locations were; Clumber House, Thoresby Hall, Welbeck Abbey and Worksop Manor.

The gatehouse is a Tudor addition to Worksop Priory which had been founded on 3rd March 1103 by the Canons of St Augustine, and dedicated to St. Mary and St. Cuthbert.

