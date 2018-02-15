Doncaster Council street scene staff win tidy award

Doncaster’s street scene team are celebrating after winning a national award.

Doncaster council’s dedicated and hardworking staff have been recognised for their hard work and dedication in keeping the town clean and tidy, after being awarded a prestigious Keep Britain Tidy award.

The determined and talented team won the Outstanding Service Delivery award for transforming the service they offer.

The Keep Britain Tidy organisation recognised that the borough puts it customers at the very heart of what it does and that the staff working for street scene were up skilled to meet the demand of a seven day a week service.

Keep Britain Tidy is a UK-based independent environmental charity. The organisation campaigns to reduce litter, improve local places and prevent waste and it honours those making a difference on their doorstep at its annual awards ceremony.

Assistant director for Environment for Doncaster Council, Gill Gillies, said: “We are delighted that our street scene team have been recognised for all their hard work and dedication to keeping Doncaster clean.”

She added: “We have worked very hard as a team to modernise the service we provide to the residents of Doncaster. To receive recognition for this on a national level is not only great for the team but the whole of Doncaster.

“We are working hard to keep Doncaster clean, but we also want local people to take pride in where they live and play their part by helping to keep their communities clean and tidy.

“We are committed to making Doncaster a cleaner and greener place to live.”

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, added her own congratulations to the Doncaster Street Scene team, and said: “Each year, our award winners show just what is possible when people have the passion and commitment to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep.

“This year is no exception and I would like to congratulate Doncaster council’s street scene team and thank them all for their incredible work.”

The awards were presented by the charity’s ambassador, actress and charity campaigner, Vicki Michelle MBE.