Doncaster Classic car and Bike show returns for another year

A mouth watering array of classic vehicles will be on display at South Yorkshire’s biggest show of its kind on July 1.

The 2018 Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show will feature some of motoring’s greatest designs when it comes to the Doncaster Deaf Trust, Leger Way.

And once again there will be entertainment for the whole family and proceeds from the day will go to local good causes.

Organisers say the show has grown in size and stature over the years and is now the largest car show of its type in the area.

Nigel Thorley, of the Rotary Club of Doncaster, which is organising the event, said: “Although badged ‘classic’ we do accommodate modern cars of interest, along with commercial vehicles. All the profits from the event go into the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s Community Grants Scheme, from which awards are made twice a year to local good causes.”

He added: “Requests are put out from the Rotary club to the local community to make applications which are vetted and awards made. Last year the event raised nearly £20,000 for those good causes and since its inception the Club has raised more than £200,000.

“The 2017 car show encouraged 800 exhibiting vehicles and their owners to come along and more than 4,000 members of the general public.”

The event offers a wealth of interest for all the family including car displays, parades in the arena, judging competitions with prestigious awards, live band entertainment, children’s rides, a craft market area and full catering facilities throughout the day.

There is a 52 page full colour quality A5 programme, which is given away to all visitors and contains a lucky programme number. A draw is made during the afternoon and the lucky programme winner receives a £100 cash prize.

There is major sponsorship from Riverside Mitsubishi this year with a display of their new vehicles and Yorkshire Caravans with their own display.