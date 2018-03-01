Doncaster Central MP champions Combating online bullying

A campaign to combat bullying online has been championed by Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton.

She has written to secondary schools to raise awareness of an online safety and anti-bullying training opportunity that Facebook is rolling out across the country with youth charities Childnet International and The Diana Awards. She said: “Dealing with bullying and keeping children safe online is something that I take extremely seriously. It is vital that students have the tools they need to keep them safe, which is why I have written to secondary schools in my constituency to help raise awareness of the Anti-Bullying Ambassador Programme and how schools can take part.” Any schools interested can visit www.antibullyingpro.com website.