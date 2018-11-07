Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo and Rak-Su to perform at Meadowhall Christmas Live event

Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo and Winning X Factor act Rak-Su will be amongst the performers at Meadowhall’s Christmas Live, with tickets for the event now on sale.

The event takes place on November 8 hosted by Capital Breakfast presenters Adam and JoJo.

Other acts performing at the event that kicks off at 6pm to 8.30pm include HRVY, Max George, M.O and many more.

With 15,000 tickets available, and sales already off to a flying start, spectators are urged to secure their spaces as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets are just £5.95 and a percentage of the proceeds will be shared between Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Meadowhall’s charity of the year, and Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Alex Caley, Marketing Event Manager for Meadowhall, said: “We’re incredibly excited by this years’ line-up and the unforgettable performances our acts will no doubt deliver.

“Our Christmas Live night is always a sell-out and has gone from strength-to-strength over the last 7 years. There is truly something for everyone and, with a magical and festive firework finale, it’s set to be a spectacular night of fun and surprises!

“And it doesn’t end there – Christmas Live is just the first in a calendar of Christmas countdown celebrations scheduled to take place at Meadowhall. From magical moments to unique festive markets, we have it all this season. Visitors are in for a real treat, and we’ll be announcing more details for our hugely popular Christmas experience very soon!”

Christmas Live tickets are on sale now. Children must be at least 10 years old, and all 10 to 13-year olds must be accompanied by an adult (with one adult supervising up to three children).

Visit tickets Follow the action at #MHXmasLive