Doncaster artist shows her impressive raw talent

A talented Town-Moor-based artist is celebrating after winning one of 12 exclusive places on the renowned RAW Talent programme and appearing at the art&York show from October 26.

The best emerging artistic talent will be showcasing their work at the respected annual three day show and Doncaster’s Chinwe Russell is one of only 12 emerging talents to get a platform at the prestigious exhibition.

Chinwe, who has been mentored by the team at art&York as part of the RAW Talent programme, will be exhibiting and selling her work alongside more than 100 established artists at Yorkshire’s largest art show at York Racecourse. Chinwe is also crediting the art&York team with a spate of recent activities to promote her work including becoming a finalist in the Global Art Award which takes place in Dubai in November.

Supported by art&York organisers, Victoria Robinson and Emily Stubbs, the RAW Talent programme provides these 12 winning up and coming artists the opportunity to grow their passion into a business by providing business support and expert mentoring as well as subsidised space at the hugely successful art&York show.

Chinwe said: “Being part of the raw talent award 2018 has given me a new sense of purpose for my art. The mentoring I received has helped me to focus on my strong points as an artist which is painting stories on canvas. Having others look at my work and judge my talent has been a tremendous motivation to create more work. I will definitely recommend it.”

An art&York co-founder, Victoria Robinson, praised the shows emerging artists and added: “We have been creating art events in Yorkshire for over ten years, which have grown from their beginnings in Holmfirth to the show we now hold in York and over that time, emerging artists have been asking for advice on key areas such as presentation, pricing, trade, and marketing.”