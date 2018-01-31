Doncaster acting legend Brian Blessed announces UK tour

Booming South Yorkshire acting legend Brian Blessed really has got something to shout about - a nationwide UK tour.

The Mexborough-born actor and adventurer is heading out on the road across Britain as part of his 'evening with' tour and tickets are selling fast.

Known for his larger than life persona and performing memorable roles on television and the silver screen, Blessed is one of the country's most recognisable stars.

With his big beard and large frame, Blessed has performed in shows such as Z Cars and Blackadder and has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters Flash Gordon and Robin Hood Prince of Thieves .

The evening promises anecdotes from the Yorkshireman's lengthy career in film and television, as well as his roles in Shakesperean productions.

A keen climber, Blessed has previously attempted Everest and conquered Kilimanjaro.

The son of William Blessed, a miner at Hickleton Main and Hilda Wall, Blessed was born at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough on October 9, 1936 and attended Bolton on Dearne Secondary Modern School, but was forced to leave at the age of 15 after his father suffered an industrial accident.

He then spent several years working in a number of jobs, ranging from an undertaker to a plasterer’s assistant.

He started drama training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where his contemporaries included Patrick Stewart, and then found fame as PC “Fancy” Smith in the BBC TV series Z-Cars, between 1962 and 1965.

The 81-year-old will be playing a string of venues across the country later this year. Tickets are available HERE

June 29 - Leeds Town Hall

July 29 - Theatre Royal, Brighton

September 5 - Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

September 6 - Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle

September 13 - Birmingham Town Hall

September 16 - The Anvil, Basingstoke

September 20 - Parr Hall, Warrington

September 26 - G Live, Guildford

October 3 - Alban Arena, St Albans

October 9 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

October 11 - Palace Theatre, Southend

October 18 - Bath Forum, Bath

October 19 - Yeovil Westlands, Yeovil