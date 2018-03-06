Donation to caring Bassetlaw hospital staff

A grateful family has thanked hospital staff in a special way for the care and dedication they have shown.

The family made a special trip to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bassetlaw Hospital to thank doctors and nurses for the care given to a family member when he fell critically ill. And to show their appreciation they brought with them a cheque for £1,000.

Michael Hargreaves, from Dorset, was on holiday with his family at Thoresby Park Hotel when he fell ill in August 2017.

Due to his illness Michael was transferred to Bassetlaw Hospital and remained there for three weeks. However, he sadly passed away in September 2017.

Mr Hargreaves’ wife, Pat, returned to the unit on Wednesday February 14, along with daughter Jayne and granddaughters Leanne and Lisa, to say a big ‘thank you’ to the hospital’s staff for the kindness and compassion that was shown to the husband, father and grandfather during his illness.

Praising the team for their care and dedication, Pat said: “I cannot thank all the staff on the unit enough, the care and compassion we were all shown was second to none and made what was a terrible experience more bearable.”

She added: “We wanted staff to know how much their care meant to us and we have returned to say thank you with a cheque for £1,000 for the nurses and consultants to use for their benefit. This is our way of showing how much gratitude we have for all the staff.”

Leanne Webster, ICU Sister, said: “We are delighted to see the Hargreaves family again. Often our patients stay on the unit for long periods of time and they become like family to us.”

She added: “Thank you from all the staff for the generous donation, we will spend it wisely.”

If anyone would like to get involved in any fundraising activities for any of the hospitals connected to the Trust, then they can contact the communications team at Bassetlaw Hospital on 01302 366666 using the extension 644244.