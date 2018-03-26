Dodge a DIY disaster and stay safe this Easter

As the Easter weekend approaches and the nation gets ready to delve into some DIY, NICEIC is urging enthusiastic homeowners to steer clear of electrics – or risk potentially putting their homes and families in grave danger.

Typically dubbed the start of the new DIY season, it is expected that millions of homeowners across Britain will dust off the tools and get stuck into jobs that they wouldn’t usually have time to do over this year’s Easter break.

However, dabbling in DIY as opposed to calling in a professional, has been shown to come at a cost.

Research has shown that one fifth (20 per cent) of DIY-tryers have had to call in a professional when things have chartered off course, with the average botched job costing £3,200 to fix.

According to NICIEC, the UK’s leading name for registered electricians, however, it’s not just about cost but the safety implications with Easter being a prime time for electrical mishaps which can result in fires, serious electric shocks and, in worst case scenarios, fatalities.

Darren Staniforth, NICEIC’s Technical Development Manager, comments: “Easter is a great time for sprucing up the home and getting to grips with those odd jobs that you might not otherwise have time to do.

“However, it’s important for homeowners not to get too carried away and know their limitations – there is a stark difference, after all, in adding a new lick of paint, or fixing furniture to dabbling with electrics.”

Each year around 12,500 house fires, 750 serious injuries and 10 deaths are caused by unsafe electrics in the home.

According to Electrical Safety First, the leading charity for electrical safety, almost half of all electric shocks described as severe are the result of a DIY error.

Darren adds: “While there may be a tendency to ‘have a go’ when it comes to other types of home improvement, electrical work is extremely complex and dangerous, and simply must not be meddled with.

“The worry is that a botched job could cause potentially deadly underlying electrical problems in the home that may not become noticeable until it’s too late.

“Our message is simple – don’t run the risk, instead call in a professional, such as those listed with NICEIC, for any electrical work in order to keep your home and family safe this Easter.”

* NICEIC is the UK’s leading name for registered electricians. It has been assessing the electrical competence of electricians for over sixty years and currently maintains a roll of over 28, 000 registered contractors. Search for a registered electrician at www.niceic.com.