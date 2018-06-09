DN Festival in Doncaster needs volunteers

An exciting festival in Doncaster this July is looking for volunteers to help it make the annual event the best yet.

DN Festival organisers in Doncaster are looking for volunteers to help out on its Friday evening and Saturday programme of events in July.

Right Up Our Street are bringing this exciting space-themed festival to Doncaster on the evening of Friday July 27 and all day on Saturday July 28 in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and the Village at Waterdale Shopping Centre.

DNFestival...does Space, run by Right Up Our Street, is looking for people to take on the roles of festival hosts and be the first point of contact for the public at the event.

The exciting festival will feature a pop up cinema, installations, live performances and much more.

Project director, Sally Lockey, said: “We are looking for lots and lots of enthusiastic volunteers to help us make sure our audience and artists have the best possible time at DNFestival...does Space.

“It’s going to be a truly memorable event so, if you have a friendly face and want to be part of something as vibrant and exciting as this then we want to hear from you!”

Volunteers can sign up for one day or the entire DNFestival.

They will be welcoming festival-goers, guiding them around, handing out brochures collecting feedback and generally making sure that everything runs smoothly.

In return they will get full support and supervision, as well as an induction session, travelling expenses and lunch paid for and a free festival t-shirt.

They will also have unrivalled access to the bustling festival which is now in its fifth straight year.

Organisers have commissioned a number of Yorkshire-based artists to showcase ambitious work alongside a small number of handpicked nationally touring pieces. Doncaster’s own Lioness Theatre presents ‘The Black Stuff’ and there is also Jenkinson-Parks.

Visit www.rightupourstreet.co.uk for more.