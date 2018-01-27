Disabled Little girl from Everton near Bawtry is thankfully on the mend

A severely disabled child from Everton near Bawtry is on the mend after treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and help from big hearted staff from a nationwide charity.

The family of Summer-Mae Fields, nine, has thanked the hospital and the Sick Children’s Trust for the prompt action taken to stabilise the youngster and to keep the family close after she contracted a viral infection, which left her in a critical condition.

Summer-Mae’s mum, Emma Openshaw – a mum-of-seven – said she could not thank hospital staff and the Trust enough and added: “My daughter Summer-Mae is nine years old. She is my sixth child and adored by her brothers and sisters. Summer-Mae is also severely disabled. She has cerebral palsy and is non-mobile, with a global developmental delay that puts her at just two years old. She also has severe epilepsy and hearing loss along with eyesight and speech problems.”

She further added: “However, until September last year, she had only experienced brief episodes of hospital treatment, mostly at Bassetlaw District General Hospital in Worksop, which is close to home. Everything changed for us over the summer when we were on holiday in Filey. Summer-Mae became very unwell and we rushed her to Scarborough General Hospital where they immediately admitted her onto the intensive care unit. It was terrifying as I watched my little girl being placed into a medically induced coma and ventilated to help her breathe. How had our family holiday turned into such a nightmare?”

Over the following weeks she was admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for a long term stay, but The Sick Children’s Trust stepped in to provide accommodation for the family within the hospital through its ‘Home from Home’ scheme, which allowed them to stay close by while she recovered.

Mum Emma added: “The Sick Children’s Trust runs free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation at the hospital, and others around the country. My initial reaction was panic. I thought the accommodation would be a long way from my daughter and I wasn’t prepared to leave her alone. But the next morning a lady came across to talk to us and show us around. I couldn’t believe Magnolia House was literally down the corridor.

“We stayed at Magnolia House for two and a half weeks. It was amazing. Exactly what it said on the tin – a ‘Home from Home’. We had a double bed to sleep in and even our own private bathroom. A full two and a half months after her first admission, Summer-Mae was back where she belonged. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know she has a very large family right by her side and is surrounded by love.”