Director of Doncaster charity heaps praise on talented school student

The director of Active Fusion – an educational charity based in Doncaster – has heaped praise onto a talented pupil at Armthorpe Academy for her input into the charity.

Director Lindsy James said Lucy Gane applied to become a charity volunteer as part of the organisation’s Doncaster Elite Sports Leaders Academy last year.

He added: “Although the youngest member of the group she has by far inspired the older students who are part of this group and volunteered to make a difference to other young people in Doncaster.

“Last week I delivered our annual PE and School Sport Conference, attracting 112 delegates from Doncaster Schools including VIP’s from health, education and community sectors. I asked Lucy to open up the conference and tell us what impact sport has had on her life.”

This is what Lucy said: “Sports has had a big impact on my life and has helped me change as a person. It has taught me a many valuable lessons, such as: working well in teams, not being scared of meeting new people, learning to respect everybody around me and being able to deal with success and failure. On top of this, sports has helped me to think quickly on my feet and learn how to reacts appropriately to difficult, pressuring and ambiguous situations. Personally I believe that all these changes have helped positively impact my future and will continue to through out my life time as I now feel more confident in positions in and out of my comfort zone.” Lindsy further added: “Thank you for giving Lucy time to do this for us and I hope Lucy gets the recognition she deserves.”