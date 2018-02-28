Devoted dad from Doncaster puts in miles for hospitals

A grateful father is fighting fit to run a fundraising half marathon in support of two hospitals that saved his baby son’s life.

Andrew Crawford’s son George was born at less than 26 weeks. The tiny baby weighed just 1lb 14oz and he spent the first month of his fragile life on a life support machine, as he was unable to breathe for himself.

But, thanks to the dedicated staff at two hospitals, the brave little fighter managed to pull through and is now described by his proud dad as a “chubby and thriving one-year-old who brings such joy to our lives”.

Keen to give something back to the hospitals that saved his son’s life, Andrew has signed up for the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday April 8, to raise funds for Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

The Crawford family live on the outskirts of Doncaster and Andrew, 31, who will be taking part in his first half marathon, said: “I wanted to participate in a local event and I am interested in doing a full marathon eventually, so this seemed like a good place to start.

“Taking part in this event is important to me as I want to be able to give back directly to both neonatal units as a way of a thanking them for everything they have done for me, my wife and, most importantly, my son George.”

George was born in January last year and for the first 11 weeks of his life was in Middlesbrough before being transferred by Yorkshire Air Ambulance to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

When he was four-months-old he was allowed home on oxygen, which he finally came off in September last year.

To support Andrew go tothe www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-crawford-1 site.