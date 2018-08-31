Detached family home in Belton with a year round attraction in the garden

This outstanding, spacious and immaculate detached family home is located in the village of Belton - and has its very own heated swimming pool to boot.

The property has easy access to all the local amenities and the M180 motorway network for commuting to Leeds, Doncaster, Sheffield and Scunthorpe.

Outside there is a heated outdoor swimming pool - ideal for enjoying both in the summer evenings and keeping toasty in winter.

Once inside, the ground floor briefly comprises of a reception hallway, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility, sun room, conservatory and cloakroom.

The first floor comprises, of a master bedroom with ensuite shower room, three additional bedrooms and family bathroom.

Quality fixtures and fittings are in place throughout this property.

Sealed unit double glazing and gas fired central heating.

This home of beauty must be viewed to appreciate the quality of the accommodation on offer. Contact the agent Keith Clough on 01427 872131.

The Brambles, Bracon, Belton, DN9 1QP

£410.000

Keith Clouth, Tel. 01427 872131