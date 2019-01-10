Defibrillator life saving training for Sprotbrough residents

Life saving techniques were shown to residents at Sprotbrough Community Library during a training session by South Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Around 38 local residents attended the training and familiarisation session following the installation in December of a defibrillator outside the library, in memory of library supporter John Fenn who died of cardiac arrest last February.

Community defibrillator trainer, Yvonne Hargreaves, showed residents that in cardiac arrest a person collapses, becomes unconscious and stops breathing. Technically that person is dead.

She said that if you do nothing that person has a zero percent chance of survival and you have around eight minutes in which to make a difference in that situation, so you need to act very quickly.

She added: “You need to contact the emergency services (ideally on speakerphone as the call handler will ask questions and give instructions) and ask for an ambulance. You also need to give CPR, chest compressions, to keep any remaining oxygen circulating in the patient’s body.

“This must be kept up to keep the patient alive either until the he starts breathing again or the ambulance arrives. Doing this can raise their chances of survival to eight percent. While the first person is giving CPR, if you are within 600 metres of a public access defibrillator, the call handler may direct a second person to go for the defibrillator and give them a code to access it. The patient must not be left alone while you get the defibrillator because without CPR they would not survive.”

Another session is planned for February 18. Before attendance confirm it is going ahead by calling the library closer to this date on 01302 782436 or the parish clerk on 01302 788093.