Dearne Valley Walking Festival dates announced

In an effort to get people in the region fighting fit and to celebrate its tenth anniversary Dearne Valley Walking Group will hold a week-long walking festival in April.

The festival will run from April 13 to 20. The walking festival will comprise of a series of eight walks across the Dearne Valley area, all of which will be led by experienced members of the group.

The walks have been selected to celebrate the splendour of the Dearne Valley, which although once one of Europe’s most industrialised areas, still has many unspoilt areas of natural beauty and rich heritage.

The official festival opening will be conducted by the Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Steve Green, prior to the first walk on Saturday 13th April and the festival will conclude on Saturday April 20th 2019 with a social evening to celebrate the achievements of all the participants, young and old.

Our Group is open to everyone to attend with no membership fees to be paid, so anyone and everyone is welcome to join any of the walks during the course of the festival week. All we ask is that each adult donates £1 to participate in each individual walk, with accompanied children walking free of charge. For the more enthusiastic participants, a season ticket for all walks and the closing social evening can be obtained for a donation of a mere £14, which includes a meal at the social evening. Participant numbers, however, do have to be limited and places can be secured with online donation via the festival website.

Dearne Valley Walking Group is a not-for-profit organisation and the festival is being held in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity. For more visit www.dvwf.org.uk website.

Dearne Valley Walking Group was formed in the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire in April 2009 and has since grown into a thriving independent walking group which is open to everyone, with around 100 active participants, hailing from the surrounding areas of Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.