Daring Scunthorpe woman faces the scissors and loses her locks for charity

A plucky fundraiser dared to brave the shave and have her luscious locks shorn when she set out to raise money for a hospital appeal close to her own heart.

Helen Gallagher, of Scunthorpe, knows firsthand how devastating bowel cancer can be after losing her mum to the condition. She decided to back an appeal launched by The Health Tree Foundation (HTF) to raise money specifically for colorectal services at both Scunthorpe and Grimsby hospitals.

Not only did she raise more than £1,500 but she also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust charity.

The colorectal appeal, which is called Rear into Gear, aims to raise £200,000 to buy new equipment which will enable surgeons to perform the latest and most complex keyhole procedures for patients suffering bowel cancer and bowel related conditions.

Helen said: “My mum Theresa Gallagher died from bowel cancer. When I heard about the appeal, I wanted to do something in my mums memory.”

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “I want to say thank you to Helen for braving the scissors and losing her locks to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.”

For further information about The Health Tree Foundation, and how you can support your local hospital, please contact Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net or call: 03033 304514.