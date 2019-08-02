The award-winning Parknie, from Oski's in Bawtry

The unique bake, developed by the Oski’s team, brings together their grandmother’s traditional Yorkshire Parkin recipe with their own chocolate brownie recipe to create a beautifully balanced flavour.

Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, recently announced its stars of 2019, out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries. Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Kate Brown of Oski’s said: “When we came up with the idea for the Parknie we knew we had something good on our hands and so decided to put it to the test by entering our first ever food awards. It’s such a personal product to us as it uses both our tried and tested brownie recipe as well as our grandmother’s Parkin recipe so it was nerve-wracking putting it up for such a prestigious award but we are over the moon that the judges loved it too! The timing of the award announcement was perfect too as it fell on Yorkshire Day so meant we could celebrate our Yorkshire inspired bake in true Yorkshire style…with a cup of Yorkshire Tea!”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging. Whether it is vinegar, granola, bacon or cheese being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of an award.