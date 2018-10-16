Cosy Christmas home for sale close to Doncaster

Those looking for a new property to move into in time for Christmas are being offered the chance to buy a superb home in the pretty village of Ranskill.

Duchy Homes is offering part-exchange with full market value for your old property when you upgrade to one of their last few three-bedroom homes at High Gables.

Typical Duchy Homes open plan kitchen/dining/living space with bi-fold doors to rear garden

Not only will you benefit from a guaranteed sale, no estate agency fees and the convenience of keeping the keys to your old home for 2 weeks after legal completion, they’ll even help you save money and time with a free removals and packing service!

High Gables is an elegant collection of just ten 3-bedroom homes on the picturesque Yorkshire/Nottinghamshire border, with plenty to embrace in this welcoming village setting near Bawtry.

The superb dormer-style ‘Balmoral’ is ready for a pre-xmas move-in, priced from £399,999. Offering style and luxury in abundance, there is an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and living area as well as a separate entertainment room for all those social highlights.

When it’s time to unwind, the roomy master bedroom offers a deluxe en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and there’s also two more generous bedrooms and a family bathroom – giving you ample space for the family.

Work top in a Duchy home

Take a closer look and fall in love with the luxury features such as bi-fold doors, landscaped gardens, granite worktops and AEG appliances – with plenty of room to roast the perfect turkey.

Built by Duchy Homes, an award-winning luxury developer, the homes at High Gables are not just for Christmas – they’re built to last with the highest levels of specification and a 10-year Buildmark warranty from the NHBC.

Part-exchange is available here for a limited time only, to enable buyers to secure their new home quickly. So quick, in fact, that you could be enjoying a perfect Christmas in a new home this year.

For full details including Terms & Conditions, call 0800 029 3108. For more information about High Gables visit www.duchyhomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/ranskill website.