Cooking up a storm in regional contest at Doncaster College

A fantastic five chefs representing Yorkshire and Humber, including regional winner from last year, Amanda Phillips from Doncaster, were celebrating after securing a place in the live Regional Heats for the regional title of Yorkshire & Humber School Chef of the Year 2019.

The Yorkshire & Humber Regional Final will take place at Doncaster College on January 16.

The Yorkshire & Humber Regional Finalists are Matt Betts, Barnsley; Amanda Phillips, Doncaster; Michelle Brook, Bradford; Zoe Platts, Bolton upon Dearne, Rotherham; James Brown, York; Debbie Birley, Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham and Angel Lorenzo Cabello, Skipton.

The LACA School Chef of the Year Competition has been the flagship event for school chefs to showcase their professional skills for more than 20 years. It is organised by the Lead Association for Catering in Education (LACA) and is sponsored by McDougalls.

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, they will have to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year-olds in school. They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal (i.e. one main course and dessert).

The overall winner from this regional heat will go on to represent Yorkshire & Humber, against nine other Regional Champions, in the National Final which is to be held on 7 March 2019. A Second place may be awarded at the Regional Final at the discretion of the judges.

The line up of dishes on this year’s contestants’ menus is not only impressive but also demonstrates the exceptional culinary expertise of today’s talented school chefs.