Completing a journey of faith from  Epworth to Lincoln Cathedral

A journey of faith for a group of modern day pilgrims from Epworth has been completed after arrival at its Lincoln Cathedral destination.

The pilgrimage set off from Epworth towards Lincoln Cathedral two weeks ago, visiting some of Lincolnshire’s historic sites and churches along the way.

This was the second of a series of three pilgrimages to launch as part of Journeys of Faith, which is facilitated by Lincoln Cathedral Connected, a project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The pilgrimages celebrate social justice and religious freedom and can be enjoyed by anyone of any age and of any faith. The first pilgrimage, which launched in October last year, set off from Louth and ended at Lincoln Cathedral.

The launch of the second pilgrimage, which spanned three days, set off from Wesley Memorial Church in Epworth on March 27.

Epworth was chosen as the starting point for the pilgrimage as it is the birthplace of John and Charles Wesley, who co-founded the Methodist movement in the 18th century. Methodists are famed for their singing and music formed an important part of their worship, with Charles remembered for his exceptional legacy of hymns, which totalled more than 6,000 pieces.

The journey saw participants walk, cycle, motorcycle, drive, take buses and even travel on horseback on their modern-day pilgrimage, paying homage to the Methodist ‘circuit riders’ who rode circuits on horseback to deliver sermons. The group was welcomed to Lincoln Cathedral by The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, and attended Evensong as their final act of pilgrimage.

The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln said: “Lincolnshire has a rich history and Journeys of Faith is a wonderful opportunity to explore local places of interest and celebrate the people, places and events that have shaped religious freedoms and social justice over the centuries. It also connects people with the wider county of Lincolnshire and provides a unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims. Pilgrimage is a voyage of spiritual encounter and of revelation. It has the potential to be life changing and transformative, bringing a new perspective, a sense of healing or a moment of decision.”