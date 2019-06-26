Comic strip art at The Point in Doncaster
An exhibition to put a smile on your face has opened in Doncaster and you just may be able to get your hands on an original illustration.
The gallery at Doncaster’s The Point has been transformed into a giant comic strip in their latest exhibition: Scribble, Doodle and Draw. The exhibition has now been extended until August 2 so even more visitors can see the work and get involved.
You could win an original illustration drawn by an acclaimed illustration artist in a brand-new competition.
To celebrate, darts (Doncaster Community Arts) are giving four lucky winners a framed print by illustration artist Tor Freeman, who received the prestigious Maurice Sendak Fellowship for her work.
To be in with a chance of winning, darts would like you to create a 2D image (no bigger than A3) inspired by the exhibition, using any materials you like.
Entries must be submitted (either as a hard copy or by email) by Friday August 2. The winners of each age category will be selected by a panel of judges, including Tor Freeman herself.
The age categories are as follows: 0-five years; six-10 years; 11-15 years; 16+ years.
Address your entries to Adrian Horan, The Point, 16 South Parade, Doncaster, DN1 2DR, or send them by email to Adrian@thepoint.org.uk
Don’t forget to include your name, age, title for the entry and a contact telephone number and email of your parent or guardian (or your own if over 16).
For more information on the competition, visit the www.thepoint.org.uk/sddcomp website.