Comic strip art at The Point in Doncaster

An exhibition to put a smile on your face has opened in Doncaster and you just may be able to get your hands on an original illustration.

By Nigel Booth
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 12:47
Win an original illustration drawn by an acclaimed artist

The gallery at Doncaster’s The Point has been transformed into a giant comic strip in their latest exhibition: Scribble, Doodle and Draw. The exhibition has now been extended until August 2  so even more visitors can see the work and get involved.

You could win an original illustration drawn by an acclaimed illustration artist in a brand-new competition.

To celebrate, darts (Doncaster Community Arts) are giving four lucky winners a framed print by illustration artist Tor Freeman, who received the prestigious Maurice Sendak Fellowship for her work.

To be in with a chance of winning, darts would like you to create a 2D image (no bigger than A3) inspired by the exhibition, using any materials you like.

Entries must be submitted (either as a hard copy or by email) by Friday August 2. The winners of each age category will be selected by a panel of judges, including Tor Freeman herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The age categories are as follows: 0-five years; six-10 years; 11-15 years; 16+ years.

Address your entries to Adrian Horan, The Point, 16 South Parade, Doncaster, DN1 2DR, or send them by email to Adrian@thepoint.org.uk

Don’t forget to include your name, age, title for the entry and a contact telephone number and email of your parent or guardian (or your own if over 16).

For more information on the competition, visit the www.thepoint.org.uk/sddcomp website.

 