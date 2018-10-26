Come along and meet the Free Press reporters

Reporting staff at the Doncaster Free Press are inviting the public for a friendly face to face meeting tomorrow.

Reporters and senior staff will be in the Cast Theatre cafe, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU from 1pm to 5pm on Friday.

The drop-ins will then be on the first Friday of each following month at the following dates at Cast cafe from 1pm to 5pm: December December 7, January 4, February 8 and thereafter.

The public can call on these dates and at the appointed times without appointment to bring in any kind of story including community content, heritage copy and images and also news stories for inclusion in the Free Press.

This is the public’s opportunity to have their input in to the newspaper’s content – a community newspaper to reflect Doncaster’s views. Cast cafe bar is spacious and people can enjoy a coffee or a meal and also use Cast’s free Wi-Fi connection. The team at Doncaster Free Press is dedicated to getting the best stories from the town, but they need the public’s help. With the public’s help the Free Press can better reflect the views of townsfolk and make the newspaper the best it can be.

It can be any kind of story including heritage, community, hard news, human interest. DFP content editor Chris Page said: “Come and meet our staff in the comfort of Cast cafe. And please bring your community and nostalgia content with you and also your news stories and your ideas for your newspaper and website. We will include them.”