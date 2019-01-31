Co-op Local Community Fund helping good causes throughout Doncaster

A total of 30 causes in Doncaster are set to benefit from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Community groups across the town benefiting include Advancement of Community Empowerment (CIC), The Centre@Cantley - Cantley Community Library and ESCAYP (Emotional Support for Children & Young People), with each in line to receive several thousand pounds at the end of the year. Last year, 25 groups in Doncaster shared £115,000.

Co-op members, receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Recent figures from the Charity Commission show that 40 per cent of all charities survive on an income of less than £10,000, meaning that the funding raised by Co-op members will have a significant impact on the difference causes can make in their community.

Director of Co-op Community Engagement, Rebecca Birkbeck, said that last year £19 million was invested in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a initiatives like village halls and community spaces to skills initiatives and neighbourhood watch schemes and added: “The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities. People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support. By choosing their local cause, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities.

