A video explains daylight saving time, including why it was first introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend the clocks will jump back an hour, meaning we’ll get an extra hour in bed.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming clocks change, including the date the clocks will go back and why the clocks change on a weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do the clocks change?

Daylight saving time is used to make the most of increased summer daylight hours in the northern hemisphere. The clocks go forward in spring, giving an extra hour of daylight in the evening. In autumn, the clocks go back, providing an extra hour of daylight in the morning.

The UK introduced daylight saving time in 1916, with arguments for changing the clocks including reducing energy consumption, having longer evenings to support leisure and tourism, encouraging people to exercise outdoors more and reducing road accidents.

A stock image of a woman walking in autumn. | Adobe Stock

Why do the clocks change on a weekend?

The clocks always go back on a Saturday night/Sunday morning as it was decided this would be less disruptive to schools and businesses.

Do other countries change the clocks?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, about 70 countries have a form of daylight saving time. Much of Europe and North America and parts of South America and Australasia change their clocks. Many countries in Africa and Asia located around the equator do not change the clocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will my clock update automatically when the clocks go back?

The majority of devices with an internet connection like smartphones and computers should update automatically. However, some watches and clocks will not change on their own.

When is the shortest day of the year?

This year, the shortest day - the winter solstice - will occur on Sunday December 21.

This year, the clocks will go back on October 26 at 2.00am. The next clock change after this will be on March 29 2026 when they’ll jump forward by one hour at 1.00am.