Citizens Advice Bureau help for those in fuel poverty in Doncaster

Help is at hand for anyone who finds themselves in fuel poverty the local Citizens Advice Bureau has said.

Citizens Advice is working with National Energy Action, MPs and local authorities to raise awareness of support available for those in fuel poverty.

CAB says Fuel Poverty affects many people within our communities and contributes to health problems and excess winter deaths.

Raised awareness of how to save money on energy costs by switching energy supplier or tariff, accessing discounts or grants, and making homes more energy efficient can make a real difference to people’s lives and health.

In the six months to the end of March 2019 Citizens Advice expect to have helped 120 vulnerable consumers across Doncaster who are struggling to pay their bills and heat their homes.

Citizens Advice campaign coordinator, Liz Ramage, said: “Don’t be cold because you cannot afford to pay fuel bills. You have a right to free help.”

She added: “We see clients who have self-disconnected when they can’t afford energy bills and people are having to choose between heating and eating”

She further added: We can deal with most issues which prevent people from keeping their homes warm, including struggling to pay bills, getting a better energy deal, problems with your energy bill and claiming back credit due.” Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough is a registered charity, number 1174228 and can be contacted on 0344 499 4137 or 01405 741457 with any problems related to fuel poverty.