Volunteers at Doncaster hospitals enjoy festive brunch
The festive season truly kicked off at the Holiday Inn at Warmsworth, where volunteers from across the Trust mixed and mingled at a bespoke brunch, hosted by members of the Board of Directors.
Tables were adorned with crackers, whilst sparkly tinsel hung high as the volunteers helped themselves to a buffet fit for three kings.
Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “Our volunteers are the heart of our Trust, and Thursday’s festive brunch was just a small token of our immense gratitude for their unwavering dedication and support.
“Their kindness and selflessness make a real difference in the lives of our patients and colleagues every day.”
There are approximately 120 volunteers who support services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, working in areas ranging from the wards to pharmacy to bereavement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.