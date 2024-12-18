Volunteers at Doncaster hospitals enjoy festive brunch.

Earlier this month, volunteers who work across Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) were invited to a celebratory festive brunch.

The festive season truly kicked off at the Holiday Inn at Warmsworth, where volunteers from across the Trust mixed and mingled at a bespoke brunch, hosted by members of the Board of Directors.

Tables were adorned with crackers, whilst sparkly tinsel hung high as the volunteers helped themselves to a buffet fit for three kings.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “Our volunteers are the heart of our Trust, and Thursday’s festive brunch was just a small token of our immense gratitude for their unwavering dedication and support.

“Their kindness and selflessness make a real difference in the lives of our patients and colleagues every day.”

There are approximately 120 volunteers who support services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, working in areas ranging from the wards to pharmacy to bereavement.

Reflecting on the event, Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “It was a special day celebrating all of our amazing volunteers. The Trust really would not be the same without each and every individual who dedicates their free time to helping patients, visitors and colleagues.

“We thank them all for their hard work and commitment.”

If you are interested in volunteering at DBTH and would like more information, please follow this link: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/jointheteam/volunteering/