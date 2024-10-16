Tickets are now on sale to raise funds for Doncaster’s hospice charity with Christmas raffle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are now on sale to raise funds for Doncaster’s hospice charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John’s Hospice in Balby has launched its annual Christmas Raffle in a bid to boost its charitable funding, which goes towards supporting patients and families who require specialist palliative care.

Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We’ve been supporting local patients and families from the Doncaster area for over 32 years, and many people know someone who has been in our care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the money we raise from the Raffle funds emotional, social, practical, psychological, and spiritual support for patients and families, over and above the patient’s medical needs.

Hospice staff are pictured at the launch of the charity raffle.

“For some families in our care, this may be the last Christmas they spend together, so every penny goes towards ensuring our team is able to go above and beyond to make it as special as possible.”

She added: “Our prizes include £500 in shopping vouchers, an Amazon Echo Dot, and a luxury M&S Hamper, and we’ve got a whole host of other prizes, which have been generously donated by local people and organisations – we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of our donors for their support.”

Tickets are available by phoning the Fundraising Team on 03000 021 4871, or by emailing [email protected] They will also be on sale at the Hospice’s Christmas Coffee morning at St John’s Information Centre on Friday 29 November (10am to 1pm), its Light up a Life Event at 6pm on Wednesday 4 December and Christmas Jumper Dash on Saturday 7 December (from 10am).

The lucky winners will be drawn on Wednesday 11 December 2023.