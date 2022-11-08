The streets and villages Santa will visit on his Doncaster 2022 sleigh tour

The festive tours are organised by local Lions clubs – and two of the three have now finalised their routes for this year.

The annual event, which sees Father Christmas tour the streets of Doncaster ahead of December 25, was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, leaving thousands of youngsters across the town disappointed.

But it was back for 2021 and Doncaster Lions and Thorne Rural Lions have released dates and routes for 2022, with Went Valley Lions yet to announce.

Santa's sleigh tour is coming back to Doncaster.

DONCASTER LIONS

26 November

The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road, 4.30pm till 6.30pm

1 December

Hexthorpe, Intake and Clay Lane

4.45pm Start point junction of Flowitt Streey and Ramsden Road

5.00pm Junction Ramsden Road and Bentley Avenue

5.15pm Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club

Santa will move along Shadyside up to Scarll Rd and stop as requested at each junction

Junction of Glenfield Ave with Hawfield Close

Intake

6.15pm Corner of Evelyn Avenue and Fairfax Road

The bend on Fairfax Road

6.30pm Junction of Tudor Road and Shaftesbury Avenue

6.40pm Junction Shaftesbury Avenue and Evelyn Avenue

6.45pm Intake Community Library

6.55pm Sandringham Primary School

7.15pm Clay Lane

Shackelton Road

Wilberforce Road, Chalmers Drive

and finish at Jefferson Avenue

3 December

House Martin Breakfast with Santa

ASDA Balby 10am till 2.00pm

5 December

Lakeside and Hyde Park

4.45pm to 5.15pm Buttermere Crescent Park

Junction Lake View and Chester Drive (new estate by roundabout)

Hyde Park

5.30pm Corner of Sandy Lane and Rufford Road

5.35pm Corner of Rufford Road and Chequer Avenue

5.45pm Chequer Avenue by P&K Stores

5.50pm Corner of Chequer Avenue and Hamilton Road

6.10pm Corner of Chequer Avenue and Theobald Avenue

6.15pm Corner of Theobald Avenue and Lime Tree Avenue

6.25pm Corner Lime Tree Avenue and Stockil Road

Corner Stockil Road and Chequer Ave

Santa will travel down Palmer Street and across to North Street by the centre square

6 December

Wheatley

5.00pm Exeter Road by No 86

5.10pm Exeter Road by No 58

5.17pm Exeter Road by No 32

5.23pm Exeter Road by No 8

5.30pm Winchester Avenue at the corner with Bristol Grove

5.37pm Gloucester Road by Monmouth Road

5.45pm Gloucester Road by Selby Road

Santa will move down Chelmsford Drive and stop where safe to do so

5.55pm Chelmsford Drive on the corner with Canterbury Road

6.00pm Shops by Gee Bees

6.10pm Parkway North by St Pauls Church

6.25pm Norwich Road by No 5

6.35pm Norwich Road by No 29

6.45pm Norwich Road by No 71

6.55pm Hereford Road by No 9

7.00pm Hereford Road by No 39

7.05pm Hereford Road by No 67

7.10pm Guildford Road by No 40

7.15pm Guildford Road by No 12

8 December

West Bessacarr

5.00pm Bus stop on Stoops Lane/Broughton Road

5.05pm Lindsay Close junction with Stoops Lane

5.10pm Roxby Close junction with Stoops Lane

5.20pm Lanham Close by No 52

5.25pm Lanham Close by No 32

5.30pm Lanham Close by No 6

5.35pm Lindrick Close junction with Stoops Lane

Stoops Lane by shops car park

5.40pm Howden Close junction with Stoops Lane

5.45pm Welton Close junction with Stoops Lane

5.50pm Whitton Close junction with Stoops Lane

5.55pm Hallam Close junction with Stoops Lane

Harcourt Close junction with Stoops Lane

6.00pm Clayworth Drive junction with Stoops Lane

6.05pm Hindburn Close junction with Stoops Lane

6.10pm Hennings Close junction with Stoops Lane

Burnham Close junction with Stoops Lane

6.20pm Cornflower Drive by No 17

6.40pm Cornflower Drive Honeysuckle Close roundabout

6.50pm Corner of Ellers Road and Ellers Drive

7.00pm Thealby Gardens by No 117

Thealby Gardens on the corner by No 89

7.15pm Corner of Ellers Drive and Stoops Road

7.20pm Saundby Close corner by No 38

7.30pm Corner of Alston Road/Longfield Drive

Finally down Longfield Drive to Broughton Road

9 December

Morrisons Armthorpe 2pm till 6pm

10 December

Tesco Edenthorpe 10am till 4pm and The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road Breakfast with Santa

11 December

Wool Market Doncaster

12 till 4pm Santas Grotto

£5 donation your child will see Santa, receive a present and you can take grotto photos

12 December

Armthorpe route 1

4.45pm Horse and Groom Car Park

5.00pm Fiddlers Drive by No 62

5.10pm Fair Holme View by No 49

5.15pm Fair Holme View by No 87

5.25pm Alder Holt/Granby Court junction

5.35pm Mulberry Way corner

5.45pm Santa will drive down Bellrope Acre to Brampton Lane, turn round and stop on request coming back

6.10pm Tranmore Lane/Southfield Road junction

6.20 Willow Road

Right on to Laburnham Drive times to be added

Cedar Road

Rands Lane

Cleveland Road

St Marys Drive

Locking Drive

Hornsby Road

14 December

Armthorpe route 2

4.45pm Spar shops

5.00pm Santa will proceed along Harris Road left into Reeves Way and stop as requested (please group together)

5.35pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by No 135

5.40pm Mansfield Crescent by Basil Avenue

5.45pm Mansfield Crescent by George Street

5.50pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Park Avenue junction

6.00pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Markham Avenue junction

6.10 Markham Avenue/Elm Road junction

6.15pm Elm Road/Mere Lane junction

6.20pm Elm Road/Briar Road Junction

6.25pm Briar Road/Oak Road junction

6.30pm Holly Dene by No 51

6.35pm Holly Dene/Pinewood Avenue

6.40pm Pinewood Avenue by No 49

6.45pm Corner of Pinewood Avenue and Hawthorne

6.50pm Fernbank Drive by No 9

6.55pm Fernbank Drive by No 39

7.00pm Junction Beech Road and Hawthorne

7.10pm Beech Road the square by No 106

7.20pm Beech Road/Poplar Place Junction

16 December

ASDA Dome 10am till 4pm

17 December

The House Martin Breakfast with Santa

17 and 18 December

Wheatley Hall Centre, 10am till 4pm

19 December

Cantley

4.45pm Bechers Brook

5.00pm Aldsworth Road/Forest Grange junction

5.10pm Aldsworth Road/Lewyns Drive junction

5.15pm Aldsworth Road/Rawson Close junction

5.20pm Levet Road by No 86

5.25pm Levet Road By No 52

5.30pm Levet Road By No 18

5.35pm Everingham Road/Elmham Road

5.40pm Elmham Road by No 16

5.45 Elmham Road by Clarell Gardens

5.50pm Bardolf Road by No 80

5.55pm Bardolf Road by No 40

6.00pm Bardolf Road/Anston Road junction

6.05pm Everingham Road Shops

6.15pm Along Acacia road

Right into Birch Road

Right into Lilac Grove

Left into Almond Road

6.35pm Church Lane by No 117

6.40pm Church Lane/Goodison Boulevard

6.50pm Anfield Road by No 8

6.55pm Anfield Road/Blundell Close junction

7.00pm Hillsborough Play Area

7.10pm Villa Park/Highbury Avenue junction

7.15pm Highbury Avenue/Millmoor Road junction

7.20pm St Wilfrids Road/Somerton Drive junction

20 December

Cantley Manor Bessacarr

4.45 to 5.30pm The Green by Cammidge Way Stayers Road

5.40pm Swannington Close

5.45pm Packington Drive junction with Eggington Close

5.50pm Packington Drive junction with Goodison Boulevard.

6.00pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Spilsby Close

6.05pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Horninglow Close

6.10pm Cantley Manor Avenue corner by No 84

6.20pm Tutbury Gardens

6.30pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodlea Gardens

6.35pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodcross Gardens

6.40pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Temple Gardens

6.45pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Lych Gate Close

6.50pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Meaburn Close

7.00pm Stretton Close

7.15pm along Staunton Road

7.25pm Greenfield Gardens

22 and 23 December

Morrisons Balby

10am till 4pm

THORNE RURAL LIONS

December 1 – Hayfield

December 2 - Thorne Christmas Lights switch on

December 3 – Fishlake, static, Sykehouse, static, Dunscroft

December 5 - Dunsville

December 6 - Finningley

December 7 – Thorne South

December 8 Moorends, static

December 9 Thorne Market, day time

December 9 - Old Auckley

Decemeber 10 - Edenthorpe/Kirk Sandall

December 11 – Asda Bawtry Road Doncaster, 10am to 3pm.

December 12 – Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton.

December 13 - Hatfield, Dunscroft.

December 14 – Kirton Lane, Thorne and Stainforth areas.

December 15 - Thorne North.

Decemeber 16 - Hatfield.

December 17 - Thorne Market, day time.

December 17 - Edenthorpe West.

Decemeber 18 – Disabled Christmas Party.

December 18 - Asda Doncaster, 10am to 3pm.

December 19 - Stainforth.

December 20 - Barnby Dun.

Decemeber 21 - Edenthorpe East.

December 22 - Kirk Sandall.