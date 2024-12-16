Taste test: We put the leading supermarkets' Christmas mince pies in the spotlight - here's the verdict

Last month we started our very own taste test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We approached all the leading supermarkets to find out what mince pies they had on their shelves this Christmas and then put our mince pie connoisseur Matt Wales to work sampling them.

He will be trying them out for value for money, consistency, texture, and of course the all important taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up we have the Morrisons The Best, here’s what Matt had to say:

Morrisons The Best given an 8/10.

Bit of a bold claim this, however these probably are the best that Morrison’s have ever been. Good buttery texture to the pastry - holds shape well as you bite into the fruity filling.

The filling is solid, maybe a little too solid as the fruit loses a bit of definition, but it’s a good mix of spice, fruit, and a bit of a boozy hint.

Overall - all the ingredients are there, it’s almost, almost the best - with a bit of refinement, will be a challenger next year for sure!

Quality 8/10

More to come soon.

AND HERE https://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/christmas/taste-test-we-put-the-leading-supermarkets-christmas-mince-pies-in-the-spotlight-heres-the-verdict-4911774