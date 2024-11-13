Spread festive joy and Make a Difference this Christmas in support of Comic Relief through Amazon
Every product includes a donation to Comic Relief to help children be happier, families stronger, women safer, communities prouder and millions of lives fairer.
Spread holiday cheer with beautifully crafted Christmas greeting cards—each pack of 16 includes 4 fun designs, with at least £6.50 going to Comic Relief.
Make your gifts sparkle with our glittery red wrapping paper, perfect for Christmas and any special occasion. Each pack includes 3 rolls, with at least £3 going to Comic Relief. Or add a playful touch with the polka dot wrapping paper, also in packs of 3 rolls, with at least £3 benefiting Comic Relief.
Complete your celebrations with the festive Christmas Crackers, featuring a red and white design with decorative bows. Each cracker contains a paper hat, a joke, and a wooden or metal gift, with at least £5 going to Comic Relief. Spread joy this season and make a difference!
The product range includes:
Comic Relief Christmas Cards (pack of 16), Currently priced at £13
Comic Relief Christmas Crackers (pack of 6), Currently priced at £16.99
Glittery Red Pack of 3 Wrapping Paper, Currently priced at £13
Wrapping Paper Polka Dot, Currently, priced at £13
