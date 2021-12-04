Santa, nearly 50 stalls, music and rides at Doncaster Christmas market this weekend

Santa Claus will drop in at a Christmas market in Doncaster this weekend with other attractions including stalls, rides and live music.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 3:55 pm

Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club will be the venue for the market on Sunday.

The event will include around 45 market stalls and local businesses selling Christmas goodies, food stalls, Santa and Mrs Claus arriving on a sleigh and Santa’s grotto.

Visitors will be able to help make Christmas baubles at the elf factory, there will be a raffle, Markham Main Colliery Brass Band, children’s rides, and Doncaster Legacy Church Worship Band closing the market with a Christmas Concert.

Santa will be dropping in at the Christmas Market at Doncaster Tennis Club in Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr.

Income will be invested back into the tennis club to improve the courts and to support young people to learn to play tennis.

The market opens at noon and entry is free.

Other timings:

1.30-3pm Markham Main Brass Band

2pm Elf Factory opens (bookings needed)

2:45pm Santa arrives on his sleigh

3-5pm Santa's Grotto (sold out)

3:45pm Christmas Lights turn on

6pm Christmas Concert begins

