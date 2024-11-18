Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are delighted to announce a series of Wild Winter Weekends, late night shopping and a festive trail brimming with seasonal joy at their Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster from November 23 to December 15.

There are activities for everyone at the Trust’s beautiful and extensive wetland and woodland nature reserve, including:

Saturday 23rd, 30th November 7th and 14th December, 11am-2.30pm: join a drop-in festive craft session and make Christmas tree decorations and table decorations using natural materials from Potteric Carr and other reserves.

Sunday 24th November 1st, 8th and 15th December, 11am-2.30pm: slow down and soak up the seasonal magic by enjoying a different activity each week. Unwind by a fire pit with hot chocolate and marshmallows, join a wreath-making workshop, listen to carols from local Doncaster Ladies’ Choir, or enjoy a seasonal storytelling session with Mud Pie Arts.

Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster set for happy holly-days packed with festive fun. Picture: Carol Hall

Elves have also been working hard to revive and restock Potteric Carr’s gift shop grotto, now packed with fantastic and unique nature and wildlife-themed gifts for a Christmas season that will help make a difference for Yorkshire’s wildlife.

Once you’ve had your shopping fill, the centre’s homely café is the perfect seasonal spot to enjoy some our three festive Noel Nibbles, a festive menu and hot drinks – including Ho-ho-ho hot chocolate.

The Trust is also holding a late-night shopping event on Thursday 21st November from 5pm until 8pm. Enjoy a complimentary winter warmer on arrival, and try a range of Yorkshire gins and craft ales from Slowmotion Gin, Rountons Coffee and Great Newsome Brewery – set to the festive backdrop of carols sung by local Coryllion Choir.

Potteric Carr nature reserve is an enormous wetland site filled with reed-fringed pools, areas of rich woodland and miles of tracks suitable for any explorer – and in the winter it practically explodes with wildlife from booming bitterns to honking waders, glimpses of shy roe deer and chirping robins.

To celebrate the best of our seasonal wildlife, the Trust has created a Wildlife in Winter trail – pick up a map from the visitor centre and follow ten storyboards through the reserve to help Olly the short-eared owl reunite with his friends. Don’t forget to write out a wish to help your local wildlife at the end, and add it to the Christmas tree.

The Wild Winter Weekends have kindly been sponsored by Jay-Be: Sleep Smart, and their Christmas tree was donated by Castle Howard.

To book on to craft sessions or to find out more about the event, go to https://www.ywt.org.uk/events/2024-11-23-happy-holly-days-potteric-carr.

Please note that admission to the reserve (not to the shop or café) is £5 for adults, and free for 18s and under and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust members.