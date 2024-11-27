Over £10,000 of funding secured for Mexborough Christmas lights and switch-on event

Following a number of significant challenges with funding, Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) is extremely pleased to announce that over £10,000 in grants and donations has been secured to ensure that tomorrow's planned switch-on event can go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MECi has recently been awarded £5,000 from Well Doncaster Capital Grants and also £2,500 has been donated by Grupo Bimbo (a local New York Bagel Co) plus the already secured £1,000 each from councillors Pickering and Gibbons’ ward member budgets along with £1,000 donated personally by MECi committee member and Life Celebrant Alan Leaonard.

These much needed funds have helpd towards the event, the Christmas tree, located in the town centre, and contractor costs for installing, testing and removing the lights on numerous streetlight columns. This year 14 new bauble motif lights have been purchased but this has meant an additional cost of structural testing to ensure safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional funds raised will be used to purchase more Christmas lights in 2025 and will enable MECi to look forward and deliver 'bigger and better' Christmas events (and other family events) in Mexborough in the future.

A previous lights switch-on in Mexborough.

This year there will be a number of attractions and outdoor festive stalls with free entrance to Santa's Grotto and wrapped present plus reading book (via ReRead) along with face painting, thanks to sponsorship from Food AWARE CIC.

There will also be subsidised rides from Tuby's Funfairs along with carol singing and other live entertainment led by Doncaster Radio and many other attractions.

The indoor market will be open for business and there will be a Christmas Gift Hunt, raffle, tombola and free 'Letter to Santa' plus other competitions. There will also be a prize awarded for the 'Best Dressed Shop Window'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 28, and keep an eye out for Buddy the Naughty Elf!

Mexborough First Coun Sean Gibbons, and MECi treasurer, said "Organising the annual Mexborough Christmas Lights & Switch-On event is not without challenge and this year it has been even harder with the funding challenges.

"However, we have pulled through together and the MECi team have worked so hard behind the scenes to make it happen for our town. I am very proud to be part of such a like-minded, hard working team of people all eager to make a difference in Mexborough.”

Becky Allan, Marketing Manager, Takis, (part of Grupo Bimbo) said “We are delighted to sponsor the beloved Mexborough Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday 28th November. As a brand that celebrates bold flavours and vibrant experiences, we couldn't be more excited to help illuminate the town and kick off the holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Mexborough Christmas lights switch-on is a fantastic tradition that brings joy to so many, so we're honoured to play a part in keeping it alive.

"We invite all local residents to join us for an evening of festive cheer, community spirit, and of course, a brilliant display of lights.”

Debi Greenough, Chair of MECi, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that everything has come together and so proud of all of the hard work by the MECi volunteers to again deliver the annual Christmas event for the benefit of local families and businesses in Mexborough. Special thanks to Grupo Bimbo/Takis for their generous business support and also to Alan Leonard for his personal donation which is most appreciated."

Next year's date for the Christmas Lights Switch-On in Mexborough has already been confirmed as Thu 27th November 2025, 4-7pm.