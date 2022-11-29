News you can trust since 1925
Meet Santa at Doncaster church's Christmas fair this weekend

Santa Claus certainly is coming to town – when he arrives at a Doncaster Christmas Fair this weekend.

By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:01pm

St Peter’s in Bentley will host a feast of festive fun on Saturday between 10am and 1pm when visitors will be able to browse a selection of stalls.

The Community Hall in High Street will be the venue for the event, which also includes raffles, crafts, face painting and a chance to visit Santa.

Entry is free, with food and drink available to purchase.

Santa will be at St Peter's Church Christmas Fair this weekend.
