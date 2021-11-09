The popular Coca-Cola orry tour was cancelled for Christmas 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – and fans are waiting to hear if it will put in an appearance this year.

The huge red lorry, which emulates the one from the iconic Holidays Are Coming Coke ad first shown in the 1990s, sees people queuing around the block for mini tins of pop and to have their photos taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are awaiting news on the 2021 Coca Cola truck tour.

Previously, the truck has visited both Doncaster Market Place and Lakeside Village on its UK tours.

Last year the soft drink giant released a statement on Twitter, saying: "In light of further Covid-19 restrictions announced around the country and in line with Government guidelines, unfortunately, we can’t go ahead with our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year.

"We know this will be disappointing for many people, but our priority is the safety of our consumers and employees."

So will the truck be rolling into Doncaster this festive season?

This year, the Coca-Cola Twitter account for Britain, hasn't specified anything about the tour, and it hasn't actually tweeted anything out since September.