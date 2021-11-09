Is the Coca-Cola Truck returning to Doncaster for Christmas 2021?
It is one of the most eagerly anticipated Christmas treats – but is the Coca-Cola truck coming to Doncaster this year?
The popular Coca-Cola orry tour was cancelled for Christmas 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – and fans are waiting to hear if it will put in an appearance this year.
The huge red lorry, which emulates the one from the iconic Holidays Are Coming Coke ad first shown in the 1990s, sees people queuing around the block for mini tins of pop and to have their photos taken.
It has visited Doncaster several times in the past, but missed out the town on its last tour in 2019.
Previously, the truck has visited both Doncaster Market Place and Lakeside Village on its UK tours.
Last year the soft drink giant released a statement on Twitter, saying: "In light of further Covid-19 restrictions announced around the country and in line with Government guidelines, unfortunately, we can’t go ahead with our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year.
"We know this will be disappointing for many people, but our priority is the safety of our consumers and employees."
So will the truck be rolling into Doncaster this festive season?
This year, the Coca-Cola Twitter account for Britain, hasn't specified anything about the tour, and it hasn't actually tweeted anything out since September.
As soon as we hear an update on whether the Coca-Cola truck will be going on tour and visiting Doncaster - or not - we'll keep you up to date.