Bringing a major festive twist to the nation’s favourite comfort meal; pizza, Asda has announced the return of its Christmas Dinner Pizza – a Christmas tree-shaped pizza with toppings of popular, traditional Christmas trimmings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

As the ultimate meal this festive season, Asda has combined the love for Christmas dinners with the nation’s otherwise grub of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back by popular demand for another consecutive year, Asda’s Christmas Dinner Pizza (£5) is now available in stores.

If you fancy pizza for your Christmas dinner then Asda has the perfect solution.

Launching on Asda’s Instagram yesterday, comments say “fully a dream come true”, “brilliant” and “I would 100% take this over a Christmas Dinner”.

Made fresh daily at Asda’s in-store Pizza Counters, the festive delight offers a thin, stone-baked tomato pizza base with toppings of diced chicken, pigs in blankets, pork pieces, stuffing balls and grated mozzarella. It’s finished with a drizzle of cranberry, which comes in a separate sachet so that customers can smother it to their preferred sauciness at home.

Serving two, it’s the perfect centrepiece for festive gatherings when sliced and shared, or as a comfort meal for two during cosy at-home evenings. Taking just 9-11 minutes in the oven, it’s the ideal choice for shoppers who want a festive, hassle-free meal during the hustle and bustle season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Saveall, Product Development Manager of Pizza’s at Asda says: “What could be better at Christmas time than more fun ways to enjoy a Christmas Dinner throughout December? We’re so excited for customers to try our version of Christmas Dinner... but this time, on a pizza! We want customers to indulge their taste buds with a slice of some festive fun!”.

Asda’s Christmas Dinner Pizza (£5.00) is available now, at Asda in-store Pizza Counters only.