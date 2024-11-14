Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Asda Rewards Mega Event weekend is back for its fourth weekend - with savings of over 50% on various items.

Running across big brand electricals, home appliances and food and drink, this weekend’s deals are huge.

From Friday 15th November to Sunday 17th November, customers using coupons in their Asda Rewards loyalty app can snap up a range of amazing deals. Limited to one use per customer:

Huge savings on big brand electricals including Russel Hobbs and Ninja, and Advent Calendars and Exceptional Mince Pies for just £1 in Asda Rewards Mega Event.

ELECTRICALS AND DOMESTIC APPLIANCES

Polaroid 50" Smart TV £189 (was £319, now £219 - available at £189 with £30 coupon) This 50” 4K HDR Ultra HD TV, comes with Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Dolby Vision, dts TruSurround as well as Alexa Built-In, Integrated Wi-Fi, Optical Output, USB Playback and Record and 3 HDMI Inputs.

Russel Hobbs 10L Dehumidifier (was £129, now £79 - available at £70 with £9 coupon) Ideal tool for drying laundry, reducing humidity and minimising the physical signs of damp and condensation. Perfect size for bedrooms or utility room, it features an easy to empty 2 litre water tank and has a maximum extraction rate of up to 10 litres per day. Henry Pet Vacuum Cleaner (was £169, now £129 - available at £120 with £9 coupon) With a long reach 10m cable, huge 9L capacity and versatile tool set, Henry Pet will become (almost) as important a part of the family as the pets he's cleaning up after. Designed to easily pick-up stubborn pet hairs from carpets and stairs.

Russel Hobbs Cordless Vac (was £99, now £65 - available at £60 with £5 coupon) Designed with functionality in mind – this 3 in 1 Brush instantly transforms into a handheld, with the same fade-free suction power as a full-size vacuum. Perfect for cleaning those hard-to-reach places.

FOR THE KITCHEN

Ninja Air Fryer 3.8L (was £99.99, now £69 - priced at £60 with £9 coupon) A fast and easy way to cook your favourite meals and snacks with four cooking functions; Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate this 3.8L air fryer is small and easy to store in a kitchen, ideal for cooking between 1-2 people.

Scoville Expert 5 Piece Pan Set (was £70, now £30 - priced at £25 with £5 coupon) The Scoville Expert 5 Piece Pan Set contains a 16cm milk pan, 18cm & 20cm saucepans, as well as a 20cm & 24cm frying pan. The Neverstick+ coating helps cook with confidence, made from high-grade aluminium. When shopping with the coupon, this works out at just £5 per item. Scoville Slow Cooker 6L Digital (was £32, now £20 - priced at £16 with £4 coupon) This sleek, black design measures at 38.5 x 28.8 x 26.1 cm. It has a 6-litre capacity, with 3 heat settings (low, medium, high) and includes timer delay and keep warm settings. Russel Hobbs Microwave (was £69, now £45 - priced at £40 with £5 coupon) This contemporary, 17L microwave is a modern design, offering 700 watts of microwave power with 5 power levels to choose from, meaning cooking at home can be super quick and convenient. Plus, there’s plenty of space for a round dinner plate up to 10.5"" (26.6cm).

FOOD AND DRINK

Selected Advent Calendars from £1 – including Milkybar, Terrys and Kinder Bueno

Milkybar and Terry’s - £1 ( £2.50 - saving of £1.50 with coupon – over 50% off) Featuring delicious, creamy Milkybar pieces, the Milkybar advent calendar contains 24 delicious chocolate bites.

Available at £1 using the coupon – this is a saving of over 50%!

Kinder Bueno - £3 (167g, £6 - saving of £3 with coupon – 50% off)

The Kinder Bueno advent calendar includes 23 Kinder Bueno Mini bites (5.4g per piece) in classic/milk and white chocolate, and a full-size Kinder Bueno (21.5g per bar) for the big day!

Using the coupon, shoppers can bag this for just £3 - a whopping 50% saving.

McVitie's Biscuits

McVitie's Family Circle - £1 (was £2.50, now £2 - priced at £1 with £1 coupon) 10 biscuit varieties to enjoy with all the family, including Rich Highland Shorties, Milk Chocolate Digestives, Custard Creams, Choc Chip Cookies, Shortcake, Jam Sandwich Creams, Milk Chocolate Fingers, Crunchy Oat, Nice and Bourbon Creams. Priced at just £1 with the coupon - it works out at just over 3p per biscuit!

McVitie’s Victoria - £2.75 (550g, was £5, now £3.75 - priced at £2.75 with £1 coupon)

McVitie's mouthwatering biscuit creations are made with indulgent milk, dark and white chocolate. This pack includes 8 varieties of biscuits including, Milk Chocolate Finger, Milk Chocolate Wheel, White Chocolate Crumble, Dark Chocolate Oatie, Dark Orange Dream, Milk Chocolate Square, Milk Chocolate Rounder and Milk Choc Topped Shortie. At just £2.75 using the coupon - it is a perfect gift in the lead-up to Christmas. Budweiser – 24 pack for £10 - 24 x 300ml bottles (ENGLAND AND NI: was £18, now £14 - £10 with £4 coupon. WALES £14.66, SCOTLAND: £19.05 with £4 in Asda Rewards Cash Pot) The famous Budweiser beer – for a fraction of the price. This weekend only, shoppers can get a 24 pack for just £10, working out at just over 40p per bottle.

Shoppers who have the Asda Rewards App will see coupons appear in the ‘wallet’ section, with a saving on each of the products included in the mega deals weekend that can be applied at the till. The one-time use coupons must be accessed within the app and customers must scan their Asda Rewards barcode and then scan each coupon when purchasing. Only available to use in store.

An iconic festive treat from Asda’s new premium range, Exceptional by Asda, these all-butter short crust pastry mince pies are stuffed with a warmly spiced mincemeat, Vostizza currants infused with sweet ruby port, Valencian orange oil and cognac.

Costing just £1 for a six-pack, it works out at just over 16p per mince pie.

*Available online only – not in store. Coupons automatically apply to online orders when the correct item is in their basket.