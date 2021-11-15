How you can write to Santa this Christmas using Royal Mail - and get a personal reply!

With only just under six weeks to go until Christmas, Royal Mail is once again lending a helping hand to one of its most special customers, Father Christmas.

Santa has once again asked Royal Mail to help him make children’s Christmas wishes come true by delivering their letters to him at the North Pole.

For 58 years, Royal Mail has had the special privilege of managing Santa’s mailbag and getting an inside peak into what children really want for Christmas.

Your child can write to Santa this Christmas - and get a reply.

Children can write to Father Christmas by no later than Friday 10 December 2021 in order to get a special response from the Big Man himself. And don't forget to give him your full name and address.

Last year, Royal Mail helped deliver hundreds of thousands of special letters to Santa.

Royal Mail is encouraging customers to post their festive greetings early as well as order their online gifts and shopping well in advance this year, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.

Axelle Galera, Royal Mail Chief Elf, who ensures children’s letters reach Santa at his grotto in Reindeerland in the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a very special part in the nation’s Christmas preparations. We are proud that for 58 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail especially enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for as well as helping Santa reply to these special letters. Don’t forget to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!”

Later this month, Royal Mail will reveal the definitive guide to what children actually want for Christmas, with a ‘Top 10’ list of the most wished for toys, in a unique poll based on the children’s own letters.

To ensure Santa receives your letter on time, please make sure you write to him, using the correct address, on a stamped envelope.

Santa/Father Christmas,Santa’s Grotto,Reindeerland,XM4 5HQ