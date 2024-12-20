Here's how you can Christmas dine like a culinary master with Rick Stein's festive goodies

If you’ve ever fancied dining like a king but without the royal price tag then I think I’ve found the perfect foodie Christmas treat.

TV chef and Cornish seafood specialist Rick Stein offers the very best quality this festive season and there is still chance to sample some of his fantastic range which includes gifting hampers, Christmas puddings, smoked salmon, seafood platters, whole lobster and more - perfect for entertaining over the festive period and with nationwide delivery.

I got to try the Rick Stein Happy Christmas Stocking, priced at £47.50.

In a gorgeous jute sack emblazoned with festive foliage and Stein’s logo came Rick Stein Spanish white wine, green olives with basil and garlic, chilli chipotle nuts and a Rick Stein caramel sea salt chocolate bar.

Doesn’t sound overly exciting but I can tell you it didn’t last long.

Settling in for a night in front of the television, myself and partner sampled the wine, along with the snacks, which were all simply delicious.

The crowning glory though was the chocolate, it just melted in your mouth offering that slightly salty taste which I never used to understand with something sweet but it works so well.

It is a must have if you want to give yourself a treat or would make a fanastic gift.

Visit the Rick Stein shop for this and the rest of the range which you can see below.

Rick Stein Savoury Christmas Stocking (£47.50)

For savoury fans, why not try the Savoury Christmas Stocking with Rick Stein Spanish red wine, Cornish pilchards in olive oil, savoury oat biscuits, piccalilli, salt & pepper mix nuts, kalamata olives in a Christmas jute sack.

Rick Stein’s Christmas Hamper (£100)

Perfect for foodies, spoil loved ones with Rick Stein’s Christmas Hamper, featuring everything you need for a spread of delicious treats. It includes Rick Stein’s Spanish red wine, Rick Stein’s Spanish white wine, savoury oat biscuits (Cornish sea salt), savoury oat biscuits (cheese), apple and walnut chutney, figs in cognac and Rick Stein raspberry & white chocolate shortbread in a wicker hamper.

And if you want to pick up a bargain then the Stein's Chef's Christmas Hamper which was priced at £130 is now available for £108.

Presented in a classic wicker hamper, inside you'll find: a signed copy of the new Rick Stein Food Stories book, Rick Stein Holly Apron, Rick Stein Spanish Red Wine, Rick Stein Savoury Oat Biscuits with Sea Salt, Rick Stein Chipotle Chilli Mixed Nuts, Rick Stein Black Kalamata Olives and a Rick Stein Christmas Pudding.