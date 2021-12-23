A poll by Honda has found that the festive classic, Last Christmas by Wham!, has been crowned as Doncaster motorists’ favourite yuletide tune to listen to behind the wheel. The iconic 1980’s song is still sat in the Top 5 of the UK charts almost 40 years later.

It beat off a string of other smash hits including the cliché Driving home for Christmas by Chris Rea and It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Michael Buble.

Other songs to make the Christmas driving Top 10 list include Step into Christmas by Elton John which just pipped calypso rhythm classic, Mary’s Boy Child - Boney to fourth spot.

Last Christmas by Wham was voted the best

Bill Mattocks, Franchise Director from Western Honda said: “Love them or hate them, Christmas music is hard to escape throughout the Christmas period, especially when in the car! It’s interesting to see that for the majority of people in Doncaster, the golden oldies have proven to be the holiday driving hits, with people clearly feeling a little underwhelmed with recent releases. For anyone whose picks did not make the Top 10, you’ll likely find them on our ‘Ho Ho Honda Playlist’ which features a wide selection of Christmas music you can listen and try and sing along to.”

Top 10 Christmas songs:

Last Christmas – Wham! – Received 116 out of 253 votes

Driving home for Christmas – Chris Rea – Received 98 out of 253 votes

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé – Received 90 out of 251 votes

Step into Christmas – Elton John - Received 85 out of 251 votes

Mary’s boy child – Boney M – Received 75 out of 251 votes

I wish it could Christmas everyday – Wizzard – Received 69 out of 250 votes

Merry Christmas everyone – Slade – Received 66 out of 250 votes

Stay another day – East 17 – Received 59 out of 250 votes

Santa Claus is back in town – Elvis Presley – Received 55 out of 253 votes

Merry Christmas everyone – Shakin Stevens – Received 50 out of 253 votes