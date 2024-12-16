Here is how you can get a magical personalised video message from Santa for Christmas.

Families in the UK can experience Christmas like never before with Prezzee’s Magical Messages campaign.

This festive season, Prezzee has partnered with Santa Claus himself to deliver personalised video messages straight from Santa’s desk in the North Pole.

Here’s How to Bring the Magic Home:

Nominate a loved one: Fill out Santa’s Nice List Nomination Form, including the name, age and hometown of the loved one you want to nominate, along with their picture. Then list one reason why they should be on Santa’s coveted Nice List.

Receive Santa’s Reply: In a heartwarming video, Santa personally addresses your loved one by name, sharing their unique details and confirming their spot on the Nice List.

Enhance the Experience (Optional): Include a Santa’s Magical Smart eGift Card for an extra special touch, redeemable at UK brand favourites like LEGO, Smyths Toys, and GAME.

“This campaign is all about creating shareable, joyful memories,” says James Malia, Chief Growth Officer and President (Europe) at Prezzee. “Prezzee is thrilled to bring Santa’s magic closer to families across the UK.”

Share your loved one’s reaction to their personalised message using #PrezzeeMagicalMoments, and spread the joy on social media.

Head to https://prezzeemagicalmessages.co.uk/ now to nominate your loved one for Santa’s Nice List before time runs out.