Get your personalised stocking filler and budget gifts this Christmas - all for under £10!

Whether you’re shopping for stocking filler ideas or are sticking to a strict budget, CEWE’s range of thoughtful gifts under £10 will suit all.
And there is still time to order with the deadline for Christmas delivery at midnight on Monday, December 20.
1. Jigsaws – from £9.99
This gift is sure to provide plenty of entertainment over the festive period – for both kids and adults! Create a unique original Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle that features a photo of your choice. Choose from a portrait of a beloved pet, a group family photo or a piece of artwork by the kids.
Photo: Submitted
2. Photo Mugs - from £7.99
This thoughtful gift will remind them of a treasured memory with every brew! Choose a photo, drawing or text of your choice that is sure to put a smile on their face each morning. This is the perfect secret Santa gift for a colleague or a unique present for a loved one.
Photo: Submitted
3. Square Photo Book – from £9.99
This photobook has a fresh, modern look that’s ideal for displaying your best images as well as landscape and portrait photographs, making it the perfect choice for creating a unique travel album or memory book. Compile their favourite memories - whether it’s from a family holiday, wedding or fun weekend away. They’ll be blown away when they get to look back at their cherished memories.
Photo: Submitted
4. Photo calendars – from £3.49
For a gift that they can appreciate all year round, a personalised photo calendar is the perfect choice. With every month, they’ll be reminded of a happy memory that will help add personality to their workspace or keep a busy home life organised. Choose the size and style that will suit them, from kitchen calendars to A5 calendars and year planners.
Photo: Submitted