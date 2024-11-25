Generous Doncaster woman collecting toys and gifts to hand out to needy families this Christmas

A generous Doncaster woman is collecting toys and gifts to hand out to needy families at Christmas.

This year Rebecca Marsh, of Mexborough, is asking for donations of preloved and unwanted toys so she can evenly distribute them to families that are struggling to buy for their children this festive season. She is also asking for cash to buy presents.

She said: “So far we have been lucky and have received a generous number of donations of clothes, toys and books. But as we get closer to Christmas, more families are reaching out.

“I have set up this fundraiser in hopes that we can collect cash donations to help with the cost of buying at least one brand new toy and a selection box for each child.

"Cash donations could buy them a brand new toy and selection box as well as help us collect more donations rom further afield and deliver them along with preloved toys and books across Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley and Sheffield.

“Together, Mexborough, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley have made a huge difference and put a smile on a lot of children’s faces simply by giving me donations for me to sort at my home and give to families.

“We even had families crying because they couldn't believe people cared so much to help them.”

She added: “The cost of living is awful but if we stand together, we will see to it that no child will wake up to a naked tree and no presents to unwrap.”

If anyone can help with cash donations then please visit Rebecca’s GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/69e8648b

For gift donations email her at [email protected]