Festive fun as Christmas fair returns to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend

Visitors to the wildlife park can enjoy 80 festive stalls in their giant heated marquees selling everything from Christmas essentials to bespoke gifts including children’s books, toys and craft kits.

As well as picking up last-minute Christmas gifts, they can warm up with the delicious hot drinks and food on offer or take back home some tasty treats after a day of fun.

There is also the chance to ride on a Victorian Carousel and sing along to the live music that’s playing within the fair or watch Victor the Polar Bear and his Elves Adventure which is performed on the Hive Amphitheatre throughout the afternoon.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is hosting a Christmas fair this weekend.

The first fair took place last weekend and there is another on December 18-19 between 10am and 6pm.

Chris White, Head of Guest Experience at the park, said:” It was wonderful to have our fairs back. They offer a weekend truly full of fun and laughter. It is a great chance to get those last minute presents while enjoying the atmosphere and some refreshing drinks and tasty treats."

As well as all the festive fun, YWP offers visitors the chance to come almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and endangered species including Lions, Amur Leopards and Tigers, Polar Bears and many more.